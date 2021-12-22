James Franco assured that he is addicted to sex and confessed that he slept with his students

James Franco admitted that he slept with students from his acting class (Photo: FilmMagic)

For the first time in years, the American actor James Franco spoke extensively about the harassment accusations Y sexual abuse that was formulated against him. In an interview for The Jess Cagle podcast of SiriusXM, the interpreter disclosed his addiction to sex and admitted that he slept with students from his old drama school.

Franco, who has been in recovery since 2016, explained why he remained silent for so long despite harsh complaints from five women, four of which were his acting students, in an article published by The Los Angeles Times in January 2018. That same month, one of the alleged victims, Sarah Tither -Kaplan, denounced that the actor “he abused his power by exploiting the non-famous women he worked with under the pretext of giving them opportunities ”.

At that time, the actor responded to the accusations of his former students claiming that they were “starving for attention “. Franco opened his theater school, Studio 4, in Los Angeles in 2014 and closed its doors in 2017 following complaints against him.

But now the actor accepted his past mistakes. He admitted that he thought having sex with students from his acting school was acceptable because it was an “agreed-upon” act between adults, but he denied exploiting them sexually.

“I admit I slept with students and that was wrong. It should never have happened ”, He said. “I guess at the time, my thinking was if it was consensual, okay”.

“I didn’t want to hurt anyone”Franco, 43, said in the interview. “In 2018, there were some complaints about me and at that point I thought I had to keep quiet. I had to pause. It didn’t seem like the right time to say anything. There were people who were upset with me and needed to listen “, he continued in his discharge.

American actor James Franco was denounced by former students for sexual harassment and abuse

During the interview, Franco also said that he has been in treatment for your sex addiction in the past five years. “It is such a powerful drug,” he said. He also acknowledged that prior to his current relationship with Isabel pakzad, “Could never be faithful to anyone.”

Franco said he was “Blind to people’s feelings.” “I have been working a lot. I was recovering from substance abuse. And there were some issues that I had to deal with that were also related to addiction. I have used my experience to change who I was, “added the actor, who in June of this year agreed to pay $ 2.2 million to two of his whistleblowers.

Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal, who filed the first lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court in October 2019, joined by many more, claimed that at their defunct school, Studio 4, Franco and other instructors were compelling your students to perform sex scenes increasingly explicit on camera in a “Orgy type set” That was way beyond what was acceptable on a Hollywood film set.

The actor with his girlfriend, Isabel Pakzad (Photo: WireImage)

The controversy surrounding James Franco began in the 2018 Golden Globes, when the actor won the award for best actor in a comedy for the film “The Disaster Artist” (2017) and on whose red carpet he paraded with a Time’s Up pin.

During the ceremony, several actresses uploaded on social networks against the alleged hypocrisy of the actor for wearing one of those badges, since they assured that it was responsible for past episodes of sexual abuse and harassment.

Keep reading:

James Franco reached an agreement with two former students who denounced him for sexual abuse

Actress of “Dr. House “accused James Franco of” sexual predator “and Seth Rogen of protecting him

Seth Rogen said he will not work with James Franco again