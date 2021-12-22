Jennifer Lopez clarifies how she feels after Ben Affleck’s statements about Jennifer Garner

Several days ago, Ben Affleck was involved in controversy after talking about his ex-wife and the mother of his children during an interview on the radio show hosted by Howard Stern.

The “Batman” actor revealed that part of his addiction to alcoholic beverages developed during his marriage to Jennifer Garner. On the other hand, Affleck said: “I would probably continue drinking” in the case of being in a relationship with the renowned actress of “If I were 30”.

“Part of the reason I started drinking was because I was trapped,” said the actor. “I felt that I could not leave for my children, but I was not happy, so I drank a bottle of whiskey until I fell asleep on the sofa, but it turned out that that was not the solution,” he added.

Despite the rumors that Jennifer López was upset with the actor for mentioning such personal aspects of her marriage and also talking about her old relationship in a negative tone, it was finally learned that Jlo supports her boyfriend in the decision she made to the talk about it.

“This story is just not true,” he commented during an interview with People. “This is not how I feel,” added the 52-year-old singer. “I couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a father and as a person.”

Ben Affleck broke the silence and denied attacking the mother of his children. In addition, he commented that his words were taken out of context.

“They had taken the conversation literally and made it seem like she was saying the exact opposite of what she had said,” she commented on the Jimmy Kimmel show.

“They said that I had blamed my ex-wife for my alcoholism, that I was trapped in that marriage. It just made me look like the worst, most insensitive, stupid, horrible guy, ”said Ben Affleck.

“That is not true, I do not believe that, it is the exact opposite of what I am, of what I believe, and I do not want my children to think that I would ever say a bad word about their mother,” he expressed with annoyance.

After clarifying this misunderstanding, the 49-year-old actor stressed that he would never speak ill of Jennifer Garner, since throughout a decade the actors managed to maintain a beautiful and united family with their three children: Violet Anne Affleck, Samuel Garner Affleck and Seraphina Rose Elisabeth Affleck Garner.