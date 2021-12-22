More than 62 million Hispanics live in the American Union. As for the state of New York, official census figures indicate that 16.3% of the state’s population are citizens of Latino origin.

Thus, There is a variety of services and jobs exclusively geared towards Latinos and Hispanics in the United States. Here are some of the jobs currently available in New York for the Latino community.

Jobs for Hispanics in New York: which ones are on offer and how to apply

Are you Latino or Hispanic, do you live in New York and are you looking for a job? Check out some of the jobs available in the state.

Employees for Dry Cleaners in Bronx: Bilingual. Full time employment and they have experience. Address: 1407 E 180 St. Bronx, NY. Telephone for more information: 718-794-9503.

Receptionists for a dental office: Bilingual. Full time employment and having experience and knowledge of the use of computers. Negotiable salary. Telephone for more information: 718 445 0455.

Class A CDL Drivers: Full time, with experience in transporting heavy and / or light demolition loads to move shipments to landfills and recycling centers. Address: Go Green Transfer Station 126-46 34th Avenue Flushing, NY 11368. Phone: 718 785-9976.

Waitresses in Baltimore Md: Full-time employment with stay pay. Telephone for more information: 443-713-5873.

Mechanic helper: Full-time employment, 5 days a week. Address: 55-02 Main Street, Flushing, NY 11355. Phone for more information: 718-321-9954.

For more information, We recommend that you call the numbers of the vacancy of your choice before attending directly to the addresses provided.