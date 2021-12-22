Josecarlos Van Rankin says goodbye to Portland Timbers and hurries his return to Chivas

Chivas de Guadalajara added a new loss with the departure of Antonio Rodriguez via Queretaro. That of the goalkeeper joins those of Jesús Godínez and Gael Sandoval, who did not have a ‘hole’ in the staff of Michel Leaño and an exit was agreed that would benefit all those involved. However, the chapter of discharge also moved in the Herd with the return of Josecarlos Van Rankin.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Clausura of the MX League +

If a week ago it leaked that the Portland Timbers would buy the right-back pass, this Tuesday the situation has taken a turn and the youth squad of Pumas will head to Verde Valle to report with the rojiblanco team.

Van Rankin himself said goodbye to the MLS team through his social networks and is already expected in Chivas for the next campaign. The defender arrived at the Guadalajara club in 2018 but was never able to settle in the team, hence he sought accommodation in other clubs through assignments.

Chivas would welcome the reinstatement of a player who has taken off in the last season. In the ranks of the Timbers he played 37 games in which in 31 he started from the beginning. In addition, he helped Portland reach the final of the competition against the New York City.

With the economy down and still waiting for the arrival of Roberto Alvarado, Van Rankin’s would be the first ‘new face’ for a squad that will seek to reinforce some lines of the field to stand out again in the local tournament, where they once again stayed at the gates of the Liguilla in the Opening 2021.