Juan Pablo Medina is back after amputation of a leg

Unemployment falls in Argentina but job insecurity is on the rise

Buenos Aires, Dec 21 (EFE) .- The unemployment rate in Argentina fell in the third quarter of the year to 8.2%, its lowest level since the end of 2017, but informality and self-employment are on the rise , evidencing a growing job insecurity in the South American country. As reported on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec), the unemployment rate for the third quarter was 1.4 percentage points below that of the second quarter and 3.5 points below that registered in the same period of 2020 The indicator thus added five consecutive quarters in decline, after the annual maximum of 13.1% registered in the second quarter of 2020, when the Argentine economy was severely hit by the severe sanitary restrictions dictated by the outbreak of the Covid pandemic -19. The 8.2% index verified in the third quarter of this year is the lowest since the last quarter of 2017, when the rate had been 7.2%. The net number of unemployed fell in the third quarter to 1,113,000 people, 160,000 less than in the previous three months. In relation to the third quarter of 2020, the unemployed population fell by 302,000 people. INFORMAL AND SELF-EMPLOYED Despite the drop in the unemployment rate, official data show that almost a third of employed persons (28%) are self-employed and that, among salaried employees, three out of ten (33.1% ) works in the informal sector. It is in these segments where more jobs have been created between the third quarter of 2020 and the same period of 2021: about half a million people joined the self-employment and some 700,000 got a salaried but informal job, while in Over the course of a year, some 600,000 formal salaried jobs were created. On the other hand, according to official data, the underemployment rate -those who work less than 35 hours a week- in the third quarter stood at 12.2%, with 1.6 million people in this category, some 28,000 more than in the third quarter of 2020. The rise in the rate of employed persons who demanded another job is also symptomatic, which rose 1.7 points in year-on-year terms, to 16.5%. DISCOURAGEMENT According to a recent report by the Observatory of the Argentine Social Debt of the Argentine Catholic University (ODSA-UCA), the number of workers not affiliated with social security grew from 8.5 million in 2010 to 9.5 million in 2021. In addition , the number of unemployed and temporary workers or with unstable employment grew from 3.7 million in 2010 to 5.7 million in 2021, 28.3% of the active population, and, on the other hand, only 26.6 % of formal workers have a stable job. “What is not happening is that there is a generation of work and good jobs. The main problem is this. There are fewer people who work and who systematically look for work out of discouragement, because they believe that they will not find it,” said the director of the ODSA-UCA, Agustín Salvia. According to the expert, “there are more people outside the social security system” and they are not only informal wage earners but also those who are self-employed “who are part of the informal economy, in conditions of greater vulnerability, without social and labor rights , fighting her day by day. ” (c) EFE Agency