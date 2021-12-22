Judge Deiby Timoteo Peguero heads the court that will hear the petition to open the Anti Pulpo case

The seventh investigating court of the National District, presided over by Judge Deiby Timoteo Peguero, was empowered to hear the petition to open a trial in the Anti Pulpo case.

The court was seized by the coordinator of the permanent attention court of the National District, Kenya Romero, by electronic lottery.

The Special Prosecutor for Administrative Corruption Prosecution (Pepca) and the Prosecution Office presented the formal accusation against those involved in the Antipulpo case, after they were intimidated by Judge Yanibet Rivas, of the Third District Investigative Court National.

The defendants are Alexis Medina Sánchez, Wacal Bernabé Méndez, José Dolores Santana, Julián Esteban Suriel, Domingo Santiago Muñoz, Aquiles Christopher, Fernando Rosa, Rafael Antonio Germosén, Wilfredo Hidalgo, Francisco Pagán and Carmen Magalys Medina Sánchez.

The new defendants

The new defendants include María Isabel de los Milagros Torres, José Miguel Genao Torres, Pachristy Emmanuel Ramírez Pacheco, Antonio Florentino Méndez, Lina Ercilia de la Cruz Vargas, Carlos José Alarcón Veras, Rigoberto Alcántara Batista, Víctor Matías Encarnación Montero, Carlos Martín Montes de Oca, Rafael Leónidas de Oleo, Libni Arodi Valenzuela Matos, Paola Mercedes Molina Suazo, Francisco Ramón Brea Morel (a) Johnny and Lewyn Ariel Castillo Robles.

The Public Ministry, headed by magistrate Miriam Germán Brito, also filed charges against the legal entities General Supply Corporation SRL, Domedical Supply SRL, Fuel America Inc. Dominicana SRL, and GlobusElectrical SRL