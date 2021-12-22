Judge of the final of the League will be the same one who called Llaneros vs Unión Magdalena

At the Manuel Murillo Toro stadium Deportes Tolima will host Deportivo Cali today to define the champion of the second semester of the Betplay League. Before the ball rolls, at 7:30 pm, there is already controversy over the judge who will deliver justice in this commitment. One of the protagonists of the day will be the referee Alexander Ospina, from Quindío.

The Arbitration Commission of the Dimayor chose him to lead the duel between sugar and vinotintos. The controversy revolves around that this referee, which debuted as a professional in 2017, It is the same that blew in the controversial match between Llaneros and Unión Magdalena: in which, apparently, there was a corrupt game because two goals were scored in less than a minute. That commitment triggered the opening of an investigation in the Public Prosecutor’s Office and within the Major Division of Colombian Soccer. Although Alexander Ospina has not been called to the inquiries, In networks there is already controversy around this appointment.

In Ospina’s experience, arbitration stands out in the 2020 Copa Colombia final between Medellín and Tolima, who gave the Mighty One the winner from 12 steps from the penalty spot. In 2019 he was in the first game of the final between Junior and Deportivo Pasto.