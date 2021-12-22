Karina Banda, host of “Falling in love”, announces that she has COVID-19

The Mexican journalist Karina Banda, presenter of the program “Falling in love” from Univision, announced on his Instagram account that he has been infected with the COVID-19.

According to him, in recent days, the Puerto Rican’s wife Carlos Ponce he began to feel flu symptoms and immediately went to rest. During the last recording of the year, Banda was replaced by Ana Patricia Gamez. From the beginning, the driver was rumored to have COVID-19, but it had not been confirmed.

In a message on your Instagram account, the artist mentioned that she felt better in those moments. “Thank you for being aware of my health and your expressions of affection. I have two doses of the Pfizer vaccine and I was about to give me the third dose, but the virus was ahead of me”Explained Banda, who accompanied this message with an image where there was another communication. “I have not had serious symptoms, maybe because I was already vaccinated, I have faith that I will get out of this quickly”.

In addition to that, the cheerleader recommended taking precautions especially now, around Christmas time. “It’s very weird, I came out negative several times until I tested positive in others. Take good care of yourselves and your family, wear face masks and avoid hugging and kissing even if it costs us at this time”Added the 33-year-old artist. “If God allows it, I will be able to have a healthy Christmas Eve with my family at home. I hope that my personal experience helps prevent more cases or detect some early”, He concluded.

Ponce, whom he married last year, is currently in the Dominican Republic from where he presents the program “For Love or For Money” from Telemundo.