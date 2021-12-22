Karol G’s sister took off her shirt and fell in love with everyone

Katherin Giraldo has known how to choose her path away from music, unlike her half-sister, the singer Karol G. The lace has already exceeded 110 thousand followers on Instagram, who follow each of its steps, respond to its stories and use each of the products or garments that it promotes.

For her part, her sister Karol G she’s still more on track in music than ever. He recently announced to his followers in the Dominican Republic that on January 22 he will perform in Altos de Chavón with his “Bichota Tour”. With this great tour, the interpreter of ‘200 copas’ has traveled to places in the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Colombia.

