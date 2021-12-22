Katty Martínez launches clues about her possible arrival at Club América Femenil

The America club He has continually shown that his greatness is not based on titles, he also focuses on being a visionary of movements that are beneficial not only to the team, but also to Mexican soccer. This Tuesday it was announced that Sebastian Cordova left the Nest to be the reinforcement of the UANL Tigers, although it was also announced that this action would involve the soccer player of the university, Katty Martinez.

Shortly after starting the Closing 2022 the changes will be constant with the Eagles of America and the Women’s team could not be excluded from operations in this winter market, so Katty Martinez would reinforce the cadre of Coapa, If the attacker’s transaction is carried out, it would be the first time that a negotiation has been carried out between men’s and women’s soccer players in the Mexican League.

The 23-year-old forward has established herself in the Nuevo León team due to her precise response at decisive moments and is one of the most relevant pieces of Roberto Medina. Even Martinez would have already given indications about his departure from The amazon, after that in his biography of his social networks he deleted that he belonged to Tigres Women, being a subtle way of ratifying the speculations of his arrival at the Eagles by Craig Harrington.

Katty is the historical artillery of Female Tigers by scoring 95 annotations, the same that led her to be the scoring champion in the Opening 2020, in addition to influencing the club’s four championships too much, therefore, the hundred goals in the Liga MX Women I could mark it by wearing the shirt of the America club. It will be a matter of waiting for the official information to start with the work in Coapa.

Last participation of Martínez in the Grita México Apertura 2021

Possibly his last match with The amazon it would have been in the Grand Final before the Striped where he started as headline when covering his partner Stephany Mayor, Martinez returned to the main draw after two months of injury, although he had to go out of exchange after a strong clash with the goalkeeper Alexandria Godínez.