Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are caught leaving a hotel, will they spend Christmas together?

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have become (inevitably) in the couple of the momentAnd although they have not officially confirmed their relationship, the dating photos in which they have been captured speak more than a thousand words.

After a date at the cinema, one in an amusement park and what Kim Kardashian celebrated her birthday of him at an intimate party, recently some photographs of the businesswoman and the comedian were published, leaving the Four Seasons hotel In New York.

According to various media, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson they could have spent the night together, and in the photographs the comedian is seen leaving the aforementioned hotel with informal clothes and a big smile on the face.

Will Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spend Christmas together?

Although they have not officially confirmed it, on several occasions, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson They have been caught holding hands, which has strengthened rumors of their relationship.

According to a source close to the couple, the businesswoman and the comedian could spend Christmas together, because he confessed to E! News: “Kris is already obsessed with him. The whole family is a huge fan of Pete and would love to vacation with him.”