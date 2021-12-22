La Nación / Surprised everyone with a tattoo of Nadia Ferreira’s face

The repercussions on the participation of Miss Universe Paraguay 2021, Nadia Ferreira, continue in the Miss Universe, the most important beauty pageant on the planet, where for the first time she led our country to the final and was crowned as the universal viceroy.

Thanks to his hard work and great career, Ferreira not only captivated the entire Paraguayan public, but also managed to conquer the demanding international audience, which is why at the end of the contest he was the protagonist of all the media and digital platforms at the level world.

In this sense, the 22-year-old Iván Bado, from Incarnation, made the decision to leave the beautiful image of Nadia permanently imprinted on his skin. And that was how he entrusted the tattoo artist Eduardo Maciel with the delicate task of drawing the face of the beauty queen on a part of her body.

The tattoo was made on the thigh on the right side during a procedure that was carried out for approximately four hours and with a satisfactory result, according to Iván himself, who also declared that he has the dream of meeting Nadia Ferreira or, at least , receive a greeting.

“I am not ashamed to say that I was very emotional when I saw her participation in the Miss Universe, it moved me and I felt proud to be Paraguayan, it was like watching the final of a World Cup. He transmits inspiration and I have admiration for him as a person ”, were the young fan’s statements.

The news went viral and, as expected, the Guaraní beauty, true to her style, did not wait and used her Instagram account to say hello and thank for the outstanding initiative of Iván Bado, by expressing “Incredible, aguyje por so much love”.

