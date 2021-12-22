Learn about the relationship between Ángela Aguilar and Carlos Slim

At just 18 years old, Ángela Aguilar is already making a name for herself in the musical field and is recognized by different regions of North America. In addition to his talent, he knows how to measure himself with great figures, as he is Carlos Slim.

Some days ago Aguilar He spoke with communication portals to tell a little more about his life, which is growing by leaps and bounds. He opened up and reflected on his father and his luxuries. Is that Pepe Aguilar (Ángela’s father) said that Carlos Slim It is almost part of his family, because of the relationship that has united them for years.

Another part of the note between El Pais and Angela Aguilar It was about how quickly she came to sing to world figures such as former President Barack Obama: “I was very young, my parents did come over there. The American national anthem, that is, for the love of God, someone explain to me why they let a girl do that, “he said with a laugh. I also sing to President Felipe Calderón at his house.

Between twists and turns in the interview, the young American said that in Mexico, where she lives, there is a lot of culture, good customs, but she stressed that there is a lack of empathy for children who live on the streets. Touching the monetary issue, I shocked those present by saying that precisely one of the richest people in the world lives in Aztec lands and is like his uncle. Angela thus referred to Slim.

Carlos Slim has a capital that exceeds 76 million dollars, a product of his role as an entrepreneur and engineer. It is ranked 14th among the most millionaire people on the Earth. At almost 82 years old, his fortune continues to grow and does not stop surprising with his rises in the stock market. Everyone would like a guy like that.