LeBron, Curry, Durant and the NBA Stay tuned! The star that could be a danger to continue like this

Recently, a player had a great performance after a season where he is not talked about much, when if he continues like this he can become a big problem for the rest of the NBA.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) begins to take directions that may not change during the rest of the campaign, where Lebron James, Stephen Curry Y James harden they look like the main protagonist on the North American courts.

Golden state warriors has shown a solid pace in the Western Conference as well as Phoenix suns. Los angeles lakers struggle to find themselves and not endanger to classify to the Playoffs, as happened in the previous season where they required the Play-In to do so.

On the other hand, Brooklyn Nets stays on top of the Eastern Conference despite the fact that in several games it has looked bad, coupled with the fact that Kyrie Irving’s absence, which will change when the player leaves the league’s health and safety protocol.

The dangerous player for the NBA

In the NBA East, the Nets seem to be in control. However, under no circumstances can he be trusted against the Miami Heat, the Milwaukee Bucks or the Cleveland Cavaliers. What’s more, Philadelphia 76ers can wake up at any time, with Joel Embiid as the main protagonist.

Yes, the Cameroonian has had a season where he has carried the weight of the quintet, but against the Boston Celtics he simply exploded with a production of 41 units, 10 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and 4 blocks in 40 minutes of action on the TD Garden court.

Thus, Philadelphia’s long-sought leader is there and recently reaffirmed it, and if it continues like this, it will become a real headache for the rest of the quintets that seek to go as far as possible in the NBA 2021-2022.