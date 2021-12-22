LeBron does not resist and reacts

A moment starring the ‘Big 3’ of the Golden State Warriors, together with a small luxury guest, went viral until it reached LeBron James.

Golden state warriors looks like one of the strongest teams in this season of the National Basketball Association (NBA). With Stephen Curry to the head, the Bay quintet It has become a real nightmare for its rivals.

But nevertheless, ‘Steph’ is not alonesince Steve Kerr has found greater depth in the rest of the template to release a bit of the load of the jersey 30. Draymon green he is one of those players who always combines perfectly.

Another is Klay Thompson, who has not been able to debut in the 2020-2021 campaign, but in the past they formed a dream ‘Big 3’ that terrified the NBA and is about to return very soon. Precisely, these three took the spotlight recently, attracting the attention of LeBron James.

The Warriors ‘Big 3’ moment endorsed by LeBron James

In the Golden State Warriors vs Sacramento Kings engagement, Dramong Green’s son, DJ, was present on the Bay bench, monopolizing the attention of all those present for their constant participation in the work of the team.

Shaking hands, greetings, and assisting the players, including each other his father, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Of course the moment went viral and LeBron James did not hesitate to share a warm message through an Instagram story.