LeBron James beats Michael Jordan in Chicago Bulls statistic

A discussion that seems to never end and that adds chapters day by day. The battle between Lebron James, current player of Los angeles lakers, Y Michael Jordan, the legend already retired, for being the GOAT definitive of the NBA has a new stat that favors the first.

This Sunday, Lakers fell before Chicago bulls from visitors by 115 to 110 in an entertaining match that had DeMar DeRozan as the absolute figure of the evening. On the other hand, the one who stood out was the man in question, LeBron, who continues his good individual moment.

Ended up with 31 points, 14 rebounds and 6 assists to lead his franchise in scoring and balls secured after a shot. Despite the loss, those 31 points allowed him to rise above Jordan in a statistic to say the least.

LeBron James beats Michael Jordan at home

It turns out that when it comes to seeing the highest scorers on average at the Bulls’ home United Center, James is the all-time leader with 29.5 points per encounter, while Your Majesty he is second with 28 points per game. Jordan isn’t going to like it!

Anyway, something that is important to highlight in this regard, in addition to the fact that Bron played much less there, is that it is from the 1996/97 season, which was when the stadium was inaugurated. So MJ’s previous years are not taken into account.