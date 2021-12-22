LIDOM: These are the teams qualified for Round Robin 2021-2022

Editorial Seventh entry

The Dominican Republic Professional Baseball League (LIDOM) reached the round of Round robin, from which the two finalists who dispute the championship will come out and the winner, in addition to the title, will be the representative of the Dominican winter ball for the Caribbean Series 2022 to be played at home: the Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium.

On Monday, December 20, the Mini Playoff was defined, when the Cibaeñas Eagles defeated the Leones del Escogido, with which the participants of the Round Robin were defined.

The Round Robin is a tournament in which four teams participate (the first four places) and will consist of 18 dates. At the end of those dates, the first and second place in the standings will play the Final Series.

Qualified for the Round Robin of LIDOM 2021-2022

Giants of the Cibao

Eastern stars

Tigres del Licey

Aguilas Cibaeñas

How will the fourth classified to the Round Robin be defined?

That came out of the Mini Playoff. The victory of the Águilas Cibaeñas 5-3 over the Leones del Escogido, gave the pass to the Round Robin.

How is Round Robin going to be played?

It is a tournament between the four groups mentioned above, in which there will be 18 scheduled dates. In the end, the first two places on the Leaderboard will be the ones they meet in the Final Series, which will be to win four of seven games.

When does the Round Robin start?

The semifinal tournament starts on Monday, December 27, having days of two meetings, having four rest dates.

ROUND ROBIN GAMES CALENDAR 2021-2022