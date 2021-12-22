Liga MX Femenil: Tigres apologized for blackout in Rayadas celebration

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12.21.2021 11:39:59





The Striped from Monterrey they got end the hegemony of Tigres, in his own house took away the opportunity to get the three-time championship and added their second title of Liga MX Femenil; the first was the same against the Amazons.

The celebration by Rayadas it was seen stained since when they were still on the Volcano lawn, the stadium turned off its lights, which hindered to the people of TUDN for do the interviews.

The gesture of the people of Tigres was highly criticized in social networks, which is why they came out to apologize through a statement.

“Yesterday TUDN was running a post show to Women’s Grand Final when the stadium lights were turned off in the middle of the transmission. In this situation, we want to offer an apology for the unfortunate incident. We clarify that this error was generated by the corresponding technical area that followed the normal protocols for evacuating the stadium and that unfortunately did not take into account that a live broadcast was being carried out on the field. We reiterate our apologies to TUDN, the public, the Rayadas and their families, “was the statement posted on their social networks.

The answers Before the statement they did not wait, mostly they criticized the action of the Tigers, pointing out that they did it with all the intention and also questioned his greatness.