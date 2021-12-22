Ligue 1: Keylor Navas’ dart to Donnarumma in the PSG dressing room

Admin 1 day ago Sports Leave a comment 62 Views

League 1 The archer hit his partner with a comment

The Costa Rican goalkeeper commented on the quality of the gloves.
Reuters.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Christian Tabó suffers muscle contracture and works on his recovery

The cement reinforcement works separately from their teammates and will not have activity in the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved