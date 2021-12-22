Ligue 1: Keylor Navas’ dart to Donnarumma in the PSG dressing room

ANDl Costa Rican goalkeeper Keylor Navas returned to defend the goal of PSG in the 3-0 triumph of the Parisian club at Feignies on the French Cup after difficult moments: first he was sent off against in Nantes and then an error cost him the draw against Lens.

While the attic remained on the bench, Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma kept the title in the games against Saint-Étienne and Nice.

After this last game, goalkeeper Marcin Bulka, substitute for Nice and on loan from the Parisianscoincidence pointed out to Navas that they both wore the Sells brand of gloves, what the Costa Rican looked at Donnarumma and replied that “the best carry this brand”, in reference to that the Italian uses a different one; as reported in a report by Diario L’Equipe.

Although both goalkeepers have stained an image of healthy competition in the eyes of public opinion, in the past there have already been rumors of the problems within PSG. Months ago it was detailed that the South American players had formed an alliance to support Navas’ ownership.

Next year, PSG will face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. In February they will receive the meringues in the Parque de los Príncipes and in March they will visit the Santiago Bernabéu in search of a pass to the next round of the Champions League.