Ligue 1: Pochettino accepts that there are difficulties between Keylor Navas and Donnarumma

The coach revealed that it is not easy to have two star players in the frame

ANDl PSG has had one of the most striking battles by goal in the last year. Coach Mauricio Pochettino decided to rotate Keylor Navas and Gigi Donnarumma and give the two goalkeepers minutes, but being used to being starters, the problems between them have been present.

On countless occasions both goalkeepers have said they don’t have a rivalry, But Pochettino revealed in a press conference that when he made the decision to rotate both goalkeepers, there were difficulties in the team.

“I believe that the operation is being correct. Situations are lived for the moment. There are always moments of difficulty, understanding, development and acceptance, but I think now after five months working together there is a good understanding and competitiveness is good and healthy. “

Despite the problems and even statements from Gigi’s environment that they were not happy that he was not a starter, the Argentine coach acknowledged that both goalkeepers have behaved up to the task.

“When the decision is made, there is always a question mark of how it is going to turn out. We must congratulate the goalkeepers, because they have put themselves up and have empathized with each other to understand the situation. The only thing that can do is raise the level they have. “

Although it is not easy to have two stars in the frame, Pochettino has managed to give their place to Navas and Gigi, who have taken charge of the weakest part of the team, the defense, and that now keeps them in the fight in all tournaments.