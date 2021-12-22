Live broadcast programs

With them, you can show your real-time videos and you will see the people who are watching you, who likes to, see comments and even respond to them in the broadcast itself and much more. You can even keep video so that other people can see it during the next 24 hours if they have not been able to do it in real time, so that you reach as many people as possible.

Live broadcast platforms

Although Instagram Live is very good and has many interesting functions, you may need to find another alternative because it is not exactly what you are looking for, you want to reach other types of people, you are no longer interested in maintaining your account on Instagram or you want to organize very specific or make spectacular presentations with the best image. We discuss some solutions that may be the alternative you are looking for to a greater or lesser extent.

Facebook Live

Facebook Live is a service of the famous social network with which you can communicate with your followers or public in real time by giving Stream Now. You can give advice, share experiences, broadcast a conversation, question and answer session, course, virtual event or whatever you want live, while other people can join the conversation whenever they want. They can react, comment, ask questions or just see what you want to tell them.

It is another way with which content creators seek to reach their followers much better and provide them with a new experience, but also with which any user can communicate what they want live, without editing or waiting.

If you want to do from the Facebook appYou just have to go to the profile, page, group or event in which you want to publish and hit Live at the end of the editor. Add a description, tag friends if you wish, indicate your location or add a feeling or activity and give to Start live video. You can also do it on the web from the Live Live option.

TikTok Live

TikTok Live is a section of the social network where you can watch live videos or even create your own Live publications. You just have to log in to watch videos and comment, but you can also cast yourself for others to see you. All they require is that you are over 16 years old and at least thousand followers, so their requirements may be the main problem you run into. If you fulfill it, you will find the function easily.

To do this, you just have to open the app and go to + symbol. Below the red button you will see the options that you use frequently and right after you will find Live. If you go there and activate the option, you can start using it. Write a title and cover and start to share what you want with others. You can reach whoever you want with them, since it is not only designed for your followers.

Twitter Live also lets you create live videos to explain the news, what you want to communicate or share what you want in real time through videos. It is ideal for large live events, breaking news, but for many other situations as well. It is supported by the microblogging social network. Just hit the camera image in the tweet box and give Live. You write a description, location if you want and give to Broadcast live. It will appear in a Tweet on your profile and in your followers’ timelines. You just have to give stop when you want to pause it.

If you want you can also see this type of content in your notifications, timeline, trends and search. If there are people who broadcast live, as much as if you do, and the account is not protected, anyone can access these videos in real time. It can also be shared live or from the beginning if you use repeat mode. Be careful with this, but if you want to reach more people put your public account.

Youtube

YouTube is much more than a video platform that you can record, edit and publish whenever you want, and even create your own channels. With YouTube you can also make your live broadcasts. The only thing you must comply with is that you verify your channel and you have not had restrictions related to them in the last 90 days.

You just have to open the app and where it says To create (at the bottom) give the corresponding option. Something you should keep in mind is that the first time, these can take up to 24 hours to be enabled for the first time, and once it is done, you can broadcast when you want. You can do it from your device, an encoder or webcam. Making your own content in real time is much easier than you imagined, and also this is a trusted site focused precisely on this type of content.

Twitch

One of the best known services for making live broadcasts, and that has been specifically designed for this, is Twitch. This platform that belongs to Amazon allows you to do this type of live broadcasting and even earn money with them. Therefore, it is one of the favorites by influencers and especially those who broadcast video game games live. One of the advantages for some Prime account users is that they can support their favorite content creators for free the first month by identifying themselves with the Amazon account.

You will be able to see the broadcasts of whoever you want live without having to pay anything for it, or collaborate with your favorite influencers to thank them for their content. If you want earn money With this service, you will have to have at least 500 broadcast minutes in the last 30 days and have broadcast at least 7 of these days. In addition, the ideal is that you create good live content and know how to catch your users. Depending on your visits and other factors, you can monetize your videos.

Go Live Discord

From Discord you can also broadcast live. You can specifically do it from Go live, although one of the main drawbacks that you will find at the moment is that you can only do it with the Windows desktop client. You just have to open the game you want to transmit and hit Go Live. You can also share your screen joining the voice channel of a server and go live.

Regarding live shows, it is not a great competition for others, since it focuses a lot on transmitting games and sharing screen more than showing other things, since it has not focused on these functions at the moment, but it is interesting if it is this what you are looking for. You can interact much better with other people thanks to this feature.

Livestream

Livestream is a service with which you can access live streaming solutions for virtual events and much more. With them you can reach whoever you want in real time through seminars, conferences and much more, allowing you to connect much better with your community, customers and employees.

You can share your broadcasts in YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook Live, Twitch and more, with the ability to include graphics, production tools, and more. If you want to do moderate chats or live polls, you can do it. It is a more thought-out solution for businesses or those who are looking for a tool as specific as this, which it is not free.

Liveme.com

LiveMe is a page where people can interact through video streaming, connecting both creators and singers, musicians, actors, comedians and many others with their followers. It has the tools you need to be successful in your transmissions and you will see that its platform is very easy to use, as well as safe.

You can use it from Android and iOS by downloading it from the application store of each of the operating systems. It’s a great way to reach other people, and getting started is as easy as signing up and using their tools. Shows your talents, reach more people, make friends and more with LiveMe.

IBM Video Streaming

IBM’s consists of a video broadcast platform Online with which you can show the content you want in a much more professional way. You will broadcast in video what your video recorder or webcam collects. You will see a simple and complete recording interface to record videos in real time. In addition, you will find many emissions. It is very easy to use and will allow you to share whatever you want with your friends or with any type of audience.

You will be able to reach mass audiences or whoever you want with their live streaming tools without the limitationss from other platforms. You can customize landing pages, add content to existing websites or much more. You can try it if you are interested in knowing its benefits and what it can offer you, although it is a paid solution.

Streamlabs

Streamlabs is a streaming software in real time where you can broadcast live whenever you want and you will win viewers. It stands out for being free and open source, so it is a good alternative to consider. You can broadcast from any platform in minutes. It’s Logitech’s streaming software that gives streamers, content creators, and anyone else the tools they need to reach more people.

You will be able to see the visits, interact and monetize your broadcasts with donations from other platforms. It has many possibilities and wide recognition, so you will want to give it a try to see what it is and how it works. You have so many options that we recommend you take a look at this promising platform (not without controversy due to its name).

WireCast

Wirecast is the Telestream tool designed for the creation of live video streaming. With it you can make this type of transmissions or on demand. It is a paid solution, although it offers you more possibilities than the direct ones from Instagram. With it, you will reach your audience much better and create your own community.





You can make your videos from your home or from a music festival or wherever you want, easily and with many possibilities. It’s perfect for live event productions, sports, awards ceremonies, and more. In addition, it allows integrate with YouTube, Twitter, Facebook Live and more to interact with your followers and potential clients in real time.