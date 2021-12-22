Lorenzo Méndez explains why he has not divorced Chiquis | Famous

In early November, Chiquis shared that I was still waiting for Lorenzo Méndez to sign the divorce. Now it is the ex-vocalist of La Original Banda El Limón who explains why he has not done it.
Despite the fact that they were married for separate property, the singer assures that they ask for several documents and his lawyers are still pending the process.
” Well they keep asking me for papers. There is nothing else, they keep asking me for papers, “he told the program ‘Ventaneando’.
According to information from the Mexican program, to finalize the divorce, Méndez must submit “detailed reports on his financial statements, list of assets, expenses, income and debts, as well as tax returns for recent years.”
Lorenzo wants his singleness
The singer wants to terminate the process, but the request for reports on his assets and other things is what has delayed the process.
“They are asking me up the papers on whether my dog is vaccinatedI just want to sign, but they keep asking for papers around, “he declared with a sense of humor.
Have good wishes for the Rivera family
“May God bless you, I love the family very much, I hope they fix the mess they are carrying and I wish them the best with all my heart. It is a stage, a chapter, a page in my life that I will never forget. I am grateful with God and with them. I just want the thing to be solvedI just want to continue working, “he added in ‘Ventaneando’.
What did Chiquis say about Lorenzo?
On her recent visit to Mexico City, Chiquis noted that she was still waiting for her ex to sign the divorce.
“I’m waiting for you to sign. I keep sending emails, i keep begging Please sign and he has not answered me. It’s been about four months now, “explained the daughter of ‘ The Diva of the Band‘Wake up America.
On that occasion he also denied that he was asking Lorenzo for financial compensation: “No, not at all. I have nothing to ask of anyone. Thank God I work for mine. Nothing to ask of her, “replied the businesswoman, adding that” that (compensation) is part of a divorce, the Court is asking for that, I am not asking for anything, that is part of the process. “
Chiquis married Lorenzo on June 30, 2019 in California, United States and, although through social networks they reflected absolute happiness, even when the pandemic reached the world, in September 2020 the singer revealed that their relationship had finished. A month later, on October 19, he filed for divorce.