Lucerito Mijares: How much does the famous daughter of Manuel Mijares y Lucero charge per concert?

Lucero Mijares Hogaza, better known simply as Lucerito Mijares, has repeatedly shown that the talent she carries is inherited by her parents and worked hard for her, as it is known that despite leading a life like any teenager her age and studying his middle-level studies, he also prepares in regard to music education.

It is under this panorama that it is easy to understand how the famous daughter of Lucero and Manuel Mijares has earned the affection of the public, since Lucerito has delighted with her spectacular voice, which is accompanied by an unparalleled charisma on the part of the artist of so only 16 years old.

Lucero Mijares Hogaza began her preparation as an artist since she was just a child, since she was 10 years old when she was already beginning to train her voice, since since she was little she accompanied her parents to various presentations, so soon after she began to show talent In the music’s world.

About Lucerito’s career

One of the most applauded performances in Lucerito’s career occurred in February, this after Manuel Mijares launched a song next to his daughter, which immediately became a trend, not only because it showed that the young woman inherited the powerful voice of his parents, but because he also has an outstanding timbre when singing.

It is worth remembering that previously Lucerito had already appeared singing next to his mother, “La novia de América”, during his online Pop Live 20 and 20 concert.

How much do you charge per presentation?

Under this panorama, it is important to point out that controversy has recently been generated about the life of Lucerito Mijares, this after he became known in the luxurious where he is currently carrying out his studies; It is a prestigious and exclusive school for girls in Massachusetts, specifically at Dana Hall School, which is located in Wellesley, Massachusetts where the tuition of the place where Mijares’ daughter studies is around one million pesos a month, which makes it in one of the most prestigious worldwide.

Specifically, doubts have arisen about his earnings in the musical presentations he has had with his famous parents; According to information issued by Debate through statements by Manuel Mijares, it was indicated that Lucerito Mijares does not receive any monetary amount for his presentations with his parents, but that in the future it could be possible.

KEEP READING: