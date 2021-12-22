Luis Miguel How much did you charge for the rights to your series?

Luis Miguel, this amount charged El Sol per series on Netflix | Reform

Luis Miguel had a great success when finally accepting the realization of the series in Netflix that he reflected his life, drowned in lawsuits and several debts, the television project, would be like the lifeboat that would end up helping to overcome the problems to “Sun of Mexico“.

After the singer, Luis Miguel, will launch the first season of his bioseries, according to Forbes magazine, the “Puerto Rican star” received 5 million dollars, this, only for the first season of the series.

The figure would be revealed by Carlos Bremer, one of the pillars responsible for the series and in charge of creating the strategy so that “LuisMi“He could take advantage of the boom that history unleashed and resume his artistic career.

Luis Miguel, this amount was charged by El Sol per series on Netflix. Photo: Instagram Capture



It was certainly a success for Luis MiguelThis, after they even point out, would surpass even the “Oscar winner” himself, Joaquín Phoenix, with 4.5 million when embodying the character of “The Joker”, which raised more than a billion dollars at the box office.

For the second season, the “discographic producer“He would have received double or even triple, said Bremer, apparently, about 10 or 15 million dollars, according to his calculations, of course, it is a fact that Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri has not denied or affirmed.

The same happens when wanting to know the data of the third season, since there is no definite or confirmed figure about how much the interpreter of “The bikina“.

What is a fact is that the economic benefits would be reflected both for the famous of 51 years as for the interpreter himself, Diego Boneta, who was in charge of bringing it to life in fiction.

While Luis Miguel, the best-selling Latin artist of the 90s, increased his cache, Diego Boneta would also see the success and popularity of the series reflected, and this only when talking about profits obtained in copyright concepts but there is much more.

To this, we add that in addition to resuming concerts and tours in Mexico, the United States and Latin America, which represented sales gains, “Micky“He returned to position his record material on all digital platforms as his successes went around the world again.

Only the lyrics of the song “Guilty or not” went completely viral during the first and second seasons, which resulted in their reproductions increasing up to four thousand percent, according to data from Forbes Mexico.