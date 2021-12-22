Luma and AEE justify an increase in electricity requested for the first three months of 2022

The directors of Luma Energy and the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) will appear this Wednesday before the members of the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau (NEPR) to try to justify the increase in the cost of electric power that they have requested, of about 4,053 cents a kilowatt hour or 18.4%.

“In the virtual meeting, Luma’s request will be discussed, on behalf of PREPA, to evaluate the request for reconciliation in the permanent rate and establish the factors for the corresponding period from January 1 to March 31, 2022,” reported the Negotiated last Saturday.

In addition, the entities must clarify the reasons why the generation of electricity in the San Juan Power Plant is not being carried out using gas, but using diesel. This change makes the cost of producing energy more expensive.

The increase claimed by Luma and PREPA would represent about $ 16.21 per month for an average residential customer, who consumes about 400 kilowatt hours per month. Specifically, it would go from paying $ 88.17 to $ 104.38 between January and March.

On the other hand, the Bureau informed that the public can present, on or before this next Monday, comments and suggestions on the request for the increase in the cost of electric power requested for the period from January 1 to March 31, 2022 .

Comments should be directed to the attention of the president of the NEPR, Edison Avilés Deliz; with the title Comments on factors January – March 2022, Case Number NEPR MI-2020-0001.

They can be submitted by e-mail to comments@jrsp.pr.gov; through the electronic filing platform of the regulatory entity: https://radicacion.energia.pr.gov/; by postal mail addressed to the Puerto Rico Energy Bureau, Secretariat – World Plaza Building, 268 Muñoz Rivera Ave. Plaza Level Suite 202, San Juan, PR 00918-1925; or deliver them in person to the NEPR Secretariat at the address indicated above from 8:30 am to 5:50 pm, Monday through Friday.