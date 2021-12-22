Madrid, winter champion

Real Madrid certified the symbolic ‘title’ of winter champion, with a day in advance, after the tie between Sevilla, its maximum persecutor; that remains five points with a match to play, and Barcelona (1-1).

Of course, for the draw against Cádiz last Sunday (0-0), the Italian Carlo Ancelotti missed the possibility of matching his maximum points in the first round (48) as Real Madrid coach in the 2014-2015 season.

A campaign in which his team accused lack of physique and fell in the second round, but the coach himself weighed in the press conference on the eve of last Sunday’s game.

“We had a very serious Modric injury that affected us in midfield. I think Sergio Ramos did not play in the Champions League quarter-finals … I also know that that season we were one goal away from the Champions League final and two points away from winning the League. “he replied.

In this 2021 repeat being winter champion in a campaign that Real Madrid hopes will have a better ending and will be able to lift one of the two great titles. At the moment, in LaLiga Santander has a five-point advantage over Sevilla, and is classified for the last 16 of the Champions League, where he was paired with Paris Saint-Germain.

The last time Real Madrid were winter champions was in the 2016-2017 season, in which they ended up winning the title.. On 34 occasions, the club chaired by Florentino Pérez has finished as the leader, with the 49 points of the 2011-2012 season with Mourinho on the bench as a record, and 21 times they have ended up winning the domestic championship.

Throughout the history of the League championship, Real Madrid have won the title 34 times, while 70 times it was the one that added the most points in the first or second round.

In the first season of Ancelotti at the helm of the team, 2013-14, he already reached 44 points and now he seeks to add to his record the only major league title he is missing, since won Serie A with Milan, the Premier League with Chelsea and the Bundesliga with Bayern; in addition to getting the League 1 in his campaign at the helm of Paris Saint-Germain.