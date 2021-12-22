Mara Patricia Castañeda’s message to her ex, Vicente Fernández Jr., and her current partner

There was a tense moment in the tribute to Vicente Fernandez last Monday, December 13. Followers of the family were able to witness it when they met Doña Cuquita, Chente’s widow; Mariana González, current couple of Vicente Fernandez Jr., and his ex-wife, the journalist Mara Patricia Castañeda, coordinator of Televisa Espectáculos.

Through the images of the “Ventaneando” program, it could be seen that the widow of Don Vicente Fernández preferred that the communicator sit next to him rather than the influencer, which opened the doubt about the relationship of the ex and the current couple of Vicente Fernandez Jr.

Given this, the journalist broke her silence and in an interview for “TVyNovelas” revealed what words she crossed with her ex-husband and her new girlfriend.

“Nothing, there was nothing to tell us. He was surprised to find us at a work time for me, that’s how he understood it and that’s how I understood it. We had never seen each other publicly since we got divorced … we talked to each other from time to time, on my birthday. But what happened, happened. You cannot live with that ‘you told me, I made you’. Life has to go on, Vicente and I will always be friends“said the journalist.

Even Mara Patricia Castañeda sent an affectionate message to Vicente Fernández Jr. and Mariana González: “If he and Mariana need me, I’ll be there, because as people we are here to support each other and how good that he also understands that this was part of the past. If we function as a couple, we function as friends, as people, as a society. Honey there will always be, “concluded Mara Castañeda.