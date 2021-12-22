Maribel Guardia sends a message to Paulina Rubio after disagreement with the press

Some days ago Paulina Rubio He caused a great mess upon his arrival at the Mexico City International Airport, where he was questioned of having attacked the members of the press who were present.

Regarding the situation, Susana zabaleta He pointed out that an artist lives off the press, so there must always be empathy between everyone. Who also spoke about it was Maribel guard, who even advised the ‘golden girl’ to go to school.

During a meeting with the press, taken up by Ventaneando, the beautiful actress remembered Carmen Salinas, who was always very diplomatic in her treatment of the press.

“Oh God! I have nothing to say about it, but If I learned a lot from Carmen Salinas, it was always how she dealt with the press, always with respect ”, he pointed.

Maribel Guardia compared the artists’ relationship with the press as a marriage: “Sometimes a bad deal, sometimes a good deal, but We need we a they”, express.

“What happens is that later they edit the interviews, and there are people who hold it against reporters, but you are in your job to ask and we to answer. If there is a question that you do not like, then you avoid it or answer it, I don’t know, you can defend yourself and it is important ”, stressed.

Finally, when asked if Paulina Rubio needs some kinds of treatment towards the press, Maribel Guardia replied with a laugh: “The truth … Yes, yes, yes,” she said.