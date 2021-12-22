Martinoli ventilates Latin Lover: ‘He took a girlfriend from former Azteca’

Editorial Mediotiempo

To delight the pupil of the young ladies in Only for women to bring down the girlfriend of a former member of Aztec Sports. The gossip is “by weight” after Christian Martinoli revealed that Latin Lover took the girlfriend away from an ex-partner of his in the newsroom of the Ajusco television station and there was revenge from the communicator in question.

In one of the many talks between the star team of TV Azteca that make up Martinoli, Luis García and Zague, this time accompanied by Paco Chacón and Álvaro López Sordo, the nicknamed Nalgón uncovered the love triangle starring Latin Lover.

Latin Lover brought down Alex Blanco’s girlfriend and he a footballer

As the talk revolved around what if Zague “wore a sock” when he played soccer “like Latin Lover”, Martinoli Curi recalled that at the beginning of this century there was a problem with skirts in the newsroom because of Víctor Reséndez, the real name of the wrestler who was also a dancer.

“Latin Lover He was a Mexican wrestler and about 20 years ago In the sports newsroom of TV Azteca he had a problem because he snatched, or as it is vulgarly said, took Alex Blanco’s girlfriend down. “, revealed the famous rapporteur, but also aired that his colleague decided to throw the wave to the partner of a footballer of the extinct Monarcas.

“Then Alex fought a duel, but with the sports union because Daniel Deeke’s girlfriend went down, former player of Morelia “, an element of fleeting passage through the First Division.

Martinoli ‘burned’ Alex Blanco in the clubs

The anecdote of the “girlfriend in common” with Latin Lover is not the first that Martinoli tells about Alex Blanco, who is currently part of Fox Sports and often appears on shows The last word Y Fox Sports Radio. In social networks some time ago, Christian said that “he had never seen anyone” like Alex Blanco in nightclubs, cataloging it as “all mine2 and with tremendous lip to flirt.