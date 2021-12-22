Matthew McConaughey surprised Reese Witherspoon: he confessed that he was in love with her

Matthew McConaughey confessed to Reese Witherspoon that he had a crush on her

Matthew McConaughey Y Reese witherspoon they went to the program ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show ‘ to talk about the launch of “Sing 2”, an animated film that has them both as protagonists. During the talk, the Oscar-winning actor ended up confessing that he was in love with Reese when he was young. A statement that the actress was not expecting.

Ellen Degeneres He asked them which was the first famous person they fell in love with or that they liked and Reese said that it was Jim Morrison from The Doors. The actress later clarified that she actually had a crush on Val Kilmer. Then, when it was Matthew’s turn to answer, he said: “I was a little in love with the young woman who is sitting to my left”, surprising his partner with his statement.

“She was one of my first impossible loves and if you’ve seen the movie (referring to the 1991 film ‘The Man in the Moon’), it’s inevitable not to be in love with her“The actor was sincere under the watchful eye of Witherspoon, who was sitting next to him. And so that there are no doubts about, he reaffirmed: “It’s true. It is a true story”.

This is how McConaughey confessed his love to the actress, in front of the whole world, on the popular TV show. This revelation left the Oscar winner stunned: “What?! Someone write this down! “she exclaimed at the confession of her partner and friend.

The moment when Matthew McConaughey confesses that one of his first platonic loves was Reese Witherspoon

After the unexpected revelation, the actors realized that, although they shared the bill in three films, they never appeared together in the same scene. “I think people want to see us together in a real movie. “said the American actress.

The actor fully agreed with his partner and stated that the story he had just told it would make a good plot for a romantic comedy.

McConaughey, 52, also said that, despite not having shared the set, they crossed paths for the first time in 2006, after she won an Oscar for her work in the drama “Johnny & June, passion and madness”. “We met at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, said ‘hello’ to each other and had a drink,” he recounted. “I remember you congratulated me on my award,” added Whiterspoon, who assured that later they met their respective partners and children, and thus became closer.

“I want to tell that Matthew stole my heart on my wedding day“Said the actress. “That day, he danced with all the guests who were over 65 … That’s the kind of person he is. My mother could have died that day”He recalled with a laugh.

Witherspoon was married to the actor Ryan phillippe, with whom he had two children, Ava and Deacon. They separated in 2007 after eight years of marriage. The actress has been married since 2011 to Jim toth and they are the parents of a boy named Tennessee, 8 years old.

Meanwhile, McConaughey enjoys his marriage to the model Brazilian-American Camila alves, 39, since 2012. They are the parents of Levi, Vida and Livingston.

