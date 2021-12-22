Medical students to face the covid wave

The president of the Generalitat de Catalunya, Pere Aragonès.

The Generalitat de Catalunya has approved making the requirements more flexible to provide the health system with more resources and has decided to enable students last year of health fields and graduates or graduates who have not completed the residency can join healthcare and do more, as has also been done in other waves.

This has been announced by the President of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, at a press conference given the complexity of the epidemiological data of Covid-19, which has caused Catalonia to ask again for the strictest restrictions that have been applied during the pandemic, such as the curfew.

Aragonès has highlighted that the Government has increased the workforce in the field of health until reaching maximums and has also increased the budget. To address the shortage of health professionals, the president has announced that he is working on increase the number of places in the faculties of Nursing and Medicine.

Catalonia demands that the restrictions be extended

Regarding the epidemiological situation and the restrictions envisaged in Catalonia to face the advance of the pandemic driven by the Ómicorn variant, Aragonès has claimed that the measures proposed in the territory are “spread” to other communities with similar data to guarantee its success.

The president of the Generalitat has once again asked the Government of Spain to recover the covid funds. “We will start 2022 with a pandemic, but without funds. They are absolutely essential and all communities want them, “he assured on the eve of the Conference of Presidents to be held this Wednesday.

Aragonès has also demanded that the central executive adopt measures to “support families and establish sick leave for parents who have confined children.” Finally, he stressed that “the Government will accompany the measures to stop the covid with financial aid to the most affected sectors because of the restrictions. ”