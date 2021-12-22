Merle Uribe, former lover of Vicente Fernández, recalled how his first meeting with Doña Cuquita was

Merle Uribe, who was pointed out for years to be one of the lovers of Vicente Fernandez, In an interview with journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante for his YouTube channel, he gave details of the relationship they had, including how was his meeting with Doña Cuquita.

And it is that after the death of “Charro de Huentitán” The actress was criticized for sharing photos with the singer and admitting once again that she dated him, despite knowing he was a married man.

“I never did it to disrespect anyone, I did it because people remembered it as it was and he didn’t get the idea of ​​how he died … I didn’t want to wait, in any case I would have done it the day he died, three days later, right now, they were going to criticize me anyway, “he replied.

Merle spoke with the journalist about the alleged relationship that Vicente Fernandez not only had with her but also with Patricia Rivera, who deceived him for many years into believing that Rodrigo Fernandez he was her legitimate son.

“I lasted with Vicente for about seven years, interrupted, but definitely three … We were together for three years, then we finished, he hung out with Patricia Rivera and when he finished with her, because they got along very badly, then we returned. We were Merle-Paty… We saw each other in a house that he had on Churubusco avenue ”, he stated.

When asked if she regrets dating the singer, Merle Uribe said no because he was a very important person in her life And whenever I can, I will talk about what they lived through.

“I loved him very much, so did he. We were in love those three years and that lasted a long time“, he sentenced.

How did you meet Doña Cuquita, Vicente Fernández’s widow?

Merle uribe She recalled that the first meeting she had with Cuquita was in a palenque in the 1980s. On that occasion, she asked a friend of hers to pose as her boyfriend at the meeting so as not to arouse suspicion among the guests.

“I met the lady, she introduced her to me, I said my boyfriend Roberto, and of course Chente stayed like that, and when he saw me at one point he told me: Hey, but isn’t he your boyfriend? I tell him: no, I just brought him because you told me your wife was coming, “the actress explained.

“I felt that I had to be an educated person with this person, She was the wife he had and also he always told me that he loved her and I was very grateful to him, ”he added.

Here you can see the statements of Merle Uribe: