Meta would have confirmed the acquisition of the ImagineOptix lens company

Analyst Karl Guttag published a few days ago on his blog that Meta would have stayed with ImagineOptix, an American company specialized in the manufacture of sophisticated liquid crystal lenses. Today the website The Information ensures that Meta officials have confirmed this new acquisition.

ImagineOptix creates innovative solutions for optical and optoelectronic challenges in displays, telecommunications, imaging, optical storage, spectroscopy, and many others. In collaboration with organizations from a wide range of industries, ImagineOptix applies proprietary technologies to control and exploit the properties of light in unexpected ways, leading to dramatic improvements in optical efficiency and performance. ” Linkedin

ImagineOptix manufactures thin and light liquid crystal components, which, among other things, could make thinner glass or plastic lenses. This would help reduce the size of virtual or augmented reality glasses or viewfinders, and allow optical elements to change focus electronically (varifocal lenses).

The Half Dome 3 viewer is the last one on the right

Behind this company was in its day Valve, who would have invested 9 million dollars in it in 2018. Two years later they received 5 million dollars to continue their investigations and set up a production chain from an investor whose name was never revealed, speculating at the time that it was Manzana (to use its technology in your VR / AR viewfinder) or Facebook (for use in your Half-Dome 3 prototype). In 2020 Facebook would have acquired another varifocal lens company Lemnis Technologies.