Mexican film ‘Noche de Fuego’ contends for Oscar nomination

New York.– Fifteen films including “Noche de fuego” from Mexico, “Plaza Catedral” from Panama and “The Good Patron” from Spain are still in contention for an Oscar nomination for best international feature film.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Tuesday afternoon the list of finalists in various categories. Its voting members will now have to choose the titles that will end up in the official competition.

Also competing for the Academy Award nomination for best international feature film, formerly known as a foreign language film: Austria’s “Great Freedom” (originally titled “Grosse Freiheit”); Belgium’s “Playground” (“Un monde”, or in Spanish “A small world”); “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom” from Bhutan; Denmark’s “Flee”; Finland’s “Compartment No. 6” (“Hytti No. 6”); Germany’s “I’m Your Man” (“Ich bin dein Mensch”, in Spanish “The perfect man”); “Lamb” from Iceland; “A Hero” from Iran (“Ghahreman”; in Spanish “A hero”); “The Hand of God” from Italy (“È stata la mano di Dio”, or “It was the hand of God”); “Drive My Car” from Japan (“Doraibu mai kâ”); “Hive” from Kosovo (en Spanish “Colmena”), and “The Worst Person in the World” from Norway (“Verdens verste menneske”, or “The worst person in the world”).

“Noche de fuego” is the first fiction film by documentary filmmaker Tatiana Huezo. The film follows three girls who pose as boys in the face of drug violence in the Mexican countryside. This year it received a special mention at the Cannes Film Festival, and was also awarded at the San Sebastián and Athens festivals. Since November it is available on Netflix.

“Plaza Catedral”, by Abner Benaim, features Alicia, a woman mourning the death of her 13-year-old son, who is approached by a teenager named Chief asking for money to take care of his car. She does everything possible to avoid him, until he shows up at her door with a gunshot wound. The film premiered in October at the Guadalajara International Film Festival, where its stars Ilse Salas and Fernando Xavier de Casta won acting awards. Tragically, the amateur actor died in an act of violence just months after the film’s premiere.

“The good boss”, by Fernando León de Aranoa, is a satire on the world of labor relations starring Javier Bardem. While awaiting a visit from a committee that could award his company an award of excellence, the owner of an industrial scale manufacturing company tries to solve any problems of his workers on time. Last month he topped the list of applicants for the Goya awards of Spanish cinema with 20 nominations.

Nominations for the 94th Academy Awards will be announced on February 8, 2022. The awards gala is scheduled for March 27.