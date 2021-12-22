Michelle Salas falls in love with a neon sweater from the top of New York

The Mexican model is one of the youngest and most beautiful women who are succeeding in the Foreign, since through his social media accounts he shares beautiful outfits from the United States. This time she fell in love with a neon sweater from the top of New York.

Michelle Salas is one of the youngest and most beautiful women in the world of fashion, since she has been the image of many recognized brands worldwide, gaining much prestige for her bearing and elegance that always transmits when posing, in addition to its beauty.

Which stands out through different outfits on social networks, since sometimes we can see her wearing casual or sports clothes, and sometimes long evening dresses or satin sets, like the one who left his followers with their mouths open.

On this occasion he chose to wear a casual outfit, falling in love with a neon sweater from the top of New YorkIn addition to beige pants, which he combined with green tennis shoes and a hat of the same color, to finish off with a stuffed bag.

This outfit elevated him with some glasses that he added, in addition to the beautiful view of the town, which he described in these words, “On top of the city that never sleeps but always dreams”, and yes. His followers did not hesitate to comment on this publication.

So the section was filled with many compliments and hearts. Through his stories, he also shared the ideal outfit to make yoga, one of the activities that she often practices from her luxurious apartment in New York, a dream city.

In each publication he demonstrates his good taste in clothing, and his fresh knowledge in the world of fashion. fashion. So far she has not shared a project on the doorstep, so we look forward to seeing her on the cover of a modeling magazine.

For now, we are content with you sharing those fabulous combinations that give us ideas to dress every day and get out of the ordinary, in addition to daring to project with each our outfit. personality, we know the power of each garment and accessory.

We will keep an eye on your accounts on social networks, since it is the medium in which you stay very close to your followers and share small fragments of his life, let us remember that he is one of the most reserved celebrities with his private life.