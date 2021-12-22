Micron has confirmed what was already known, a shortage of DDR5 RAM modules, although the company, during its quarterly call with investors, indicated that the problem is not related to your chip production memory, but to additional life-giving components such as the PMIC (Power Management In-Chip) and VRM that is integrated into the memory modules themselves.

“Across the PC industry, demand for DDR5 products is significantly outpacing supply due to a shortage of non-memory related components that affects the ability of memory vendors to build DDR5 modules. We expect this shortage to moderate through 2022, allowing DDR5 bit shipments to grow to significant levels in the second half of 2022. We are prepared to leverage this transition with industry-leading DDR5 solutions for PCs. “

Apparently, the demand ended up being higher than expected, due to the popularity of Intel’s Alder Lake CPUs, and DRAM module manufacturers have not stocked enough of the new components needed to make the new DDR5 RAM modules, leading to a current shortage of DDR5 modules in stores.

Micron is working on his part to solve this problem and has come up with what he calls “strategic agreements to ensure the supply of certain components“and expects the supply of these components to slowly improve in 2022. It appears that some of these components are also related to other products made by Micron, like SSD.

via: Seeking Alpha | TechPowerUp