Millions enrolled in Medicaid could lose their eligibility as of January 15

Some 15 million people receiving Medicaid could be affected after the expiration of the extension to the program’s coverage.

Some 15 million Americans, including nearly 6 million children, may be ineligible for Medicaid funds as of January 15 when the program’s continued coverage expires under the COVID public health emergency declaration. -19.

If the Biden Administration does not extend the extension to continued Medicaid coverage Contained in the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, approved in March 2020, that is the risk run by millions of people in the United States.

If the current government does not take action, the declaration of public health emergency would be void by that date, which would leave millions of beneficiaries, mainly minorities, without services and medical attention.

The provision prevents states from removing millions of enrolled recipients from Medicaid in the program since February 2020.

Although those affected would be eligible for other subsidized coverage options, Urban Institute said there is concern that few people know they are in danger of losing Medicaid and are not aware of other health insurance options.

“The time to start planning this was yesterday,” Manatt Health partner Cindy Mann told NBC. “We really don’t have any more time,” added the director of the Center for Medicaid and CHIP Services during the Barack Obama Administration.

The act temporarily increased the federal government’s contribution to Medicaid costs, known as FMAP or Federal Medical Assistance Percentage. This was done as a way to manage the impact of the COVID-19 emergency. As in the FMAP temporary increases during the economic crises of 2009 and 2003, states that accepted the additional funds are subject to “maintenance of effort” or MOE, which imposes protections for no more restrictive Medicaid eligibility standards.

Christina Preston, who works at West Community Opportunity Center in Franklin County, Ohio, already anticipates multiple beneficiary calls in the coming weeks as the date approaches January 15.

“We’re planning it the best we can, but right now, we think the method we’re going to implement is triage,” said Preston, director of the local division of jobs and family services in Columbus, Ohio. “Right now, I can’t even imagine it. It’s going to be huge ”, he estimated.