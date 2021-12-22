Ministry of Public Health: Cuba reports 61 positive cases to COVID-19 ›Information from Minsap› Granma

At the close of yesterday, December 20, 2,382 patients were admitted, 1,827 suspects, 209 under surveillance and 346 confirmed active.

For COVID-19, a total of 13 thousand 674 samples were made for surveillance during the day, 61 being positive. The country accumulates 11 million 481 thousand 602 samples taken and 964 thousand 237 positive.

Of the total cases (61): 46 were contacts of confirmed cases; 12 with a source of infection abroad; 3 without a specified source of infection. Of the 61 cases diagnosed, 34 were female and 27 male.

26.2% (16) of the 61 positive cases were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 132,961, which represents 13.8% of those confirmed to date.

Of the 61 diagnosed cases, they belong to the age groups: under 20 years (7), 20 to 39 years (20), 40 to 59 years (20), 60 and over (14).

Residence by province and municipalities of confirmed cases:

Pinar del Río: 3 cases

Consolacion del Sur: 1 (imported).

Guane: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Mugwort: 2 cases

Guanajay: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Güira de Melena: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Havana: 12 cases

Old Havana: 2 (1 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

Cattlemen: 1 (confirmed case contact).

October 10: 1 (confirmed case contact).

East Havana: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

La Lisa: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Marianao: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Beach: 2 (1 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

Revolution Square: 1 (imported).

Killings: 5 cases

Cárdenas: 1 (imported).

Matanzas: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Unión De Reyes: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Cienfuegos: 1 case

Cienfuegos: 1 (imported).

Villa Clara: 5 cases

Camajuaní: 1 (without specified source of infection).

Cifuentes: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Crossroads: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Sancti Spíritus: 3 cases

Cabaiguán: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Camaguey: 8 cases

Camagüey: 6 (3 contacts of confirmed cases and 3 imported).

Sierra de Cubitas: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Las Tunas: 2 cases

Manatee: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Puerto Padre: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Holguín: 12 cases

Báguanos: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Banes: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Gibara: 1 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Holguín: 5 (3 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 imported).

Mayarí: 1 (imported).

Santiago de Cuba: 1 case

Songo La Maya: 1 (no source of infection specified).

Isla de la Juventud Special Municipality: 7 cases (6 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 without a specified source of infection).

Of the 964 thousand 237 patients diagnosed with the disease, 346 remain hospitalized, of them 333 with stable clinical evolution. 8,316 deaths accumulate (1 in the day), fatality of 0.86% vs 1.95% in the world and 2.39% in the Americas; two evacuees, 55 returned to their countries, on the day there were 56 discharges, 955 thousand 518 recovered patients accumulate (99.1%). 13 confirmed patients are cared for in intensive care, 3 of them critical and 10 severe.

On the day it was reported 1 deceased patient. We deeply regret what happened and convey our condolences to his family and friends.

Residence by province of the deceased patient:

Isla de La Juventud Special Municipality: 1 deceased

Deceased by age groups:

Between 60 and 69: 1

Distribution by sex:

Male: 1

Main comorbidities:

Arterial Hypertension: 1

Diabetes Mellitus: 1

Until December 20, 191 countries and 32 territories with COVID-19 cases are reported, it amounts to 275 million 358 thousand 310 confirmed cases (+ 555 thousand 992) with 22 million 906 thousand 90 active cases and 5 million 373 thousand 876 deaths ( + 4 thousand 527) for a lethality of 1.95% (=).

In the Americas region, 100 million 995 thousand 90 confirmed cases are reported (+ 116 thousand 704), 36.68% of the total cases reported in the world, with 11 million 701 thousand 376 active cases and 2 million 412 thousand 243 deaths (+ 457) for a fatality of 2.39% (=).