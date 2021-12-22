MINREX reports on the kidnapping of two Cubans in Haiti

The Cuban Ministry of Foreign Relations (MINREX) offered official information on the kidnapping of two Cuban citizens in Haiti. According to the public body, the event occurred last Friday, although it was fully confirmed on December 18.

The Cuban Embassy in Haiti clarified that the kidnapped Cubans are Andrik Alfredo Abad Reinosa and Enides Galano Silva. Both are originally from the Moa municipality in the Holguín province. At present, they were in the Caribbean nation as temporary residents, employed by the Autoplaza company. The latter operates as a car dealership in Port-au-Prince, the capital of the neighboring country.

Abad and Galano were caught in the street by armed individuals when both were on their way to complete immigration-type procedures outside their workplace. The owner of the company alerted the Cuban embassy about the event.

The kidnapping was confirmed by the Association of Cuban Residents in Haiti and its president, Graciela Limonta, certified the success to national media such as the Prensa Latina news agency. The Haitian authorities were then notified in order to find a quick and safe solution.

The violent situation occurs at a time when the nation, located on the island of Hispaniola, experiences an increase in local insecurity. In 2021, more than 900 so many people have been reported. The Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights reports that at least 55 of these criminal acts have been perpetrated against foreigners.

The local situation deteriorated especially after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. From then on, the control of the gangs that operate in the neighborhoods of the capital with immunity grew. They have even openly threatened the life of the prime minister to obtain his resignation.

MINREX also stated that the Haitian authorities will keep their counterparts in the Greater Antilles informed about the evolution of the case, as well as the families of both citizens.