MLB Cubs don’t want to sign Carlos Correa long-term

Various media announced that Chicago Cubs have strong interest in signing Carlos Correa heading into the 2022 MLB Season. Although this had been known for a few weeks ago, information has now emerged that Cubs have a latent ‘but’ and it is that they would not sign to the boricua long-term.
Sources informed Bruce Levine of 670 The Score that the Chicago Cubs would not be willing to sign Carlos Correa for 10 MLB seasons despite the strong interest they have in his services.
According to people close to the information “Cubs have the money to sign Correa, but the only doubt is about the duration of the contract and not about the average annual amount of the contract.”
The Puerto Rican shortstop and the Chicago organization have not negotiated recently due to the lockout; however it is known that before this they were involved in conversations.
Carlos Correa has made no secret of his desire to sign a long-term contract and an economic amount of more than $ 300 million dollars, since he would aim to be the highest paid short stop in the MLB.
Follow us on
adda lavalle
I joined ‘Al Bat’ in September 2020, starting a new work stage in which I always seek to give my best version, in addition to leaving a significant mark on the passage of women in an industry that is managed mainly by men. Degree in Communication Sciences and Techniques from the Inter-American University for Development (UNID), I am a specialist in sports journalism, writing and editing texts, I have three years of experience covering sports, especially baseball from the Mexican Baseball League (LMB ), Liga Mexicana del Pacífico (LMP) and MLB. I was an intern at the LMB Leones de Yucatán Baseball Club, with whom I attended the 2019 Rey Series. I have done work for social networks such as coverage of the 2019-2020 edition of the LMP Final for ‘Con Las Bases Llenas’. I am constantly updated on social networks, SEO, Google positioning, writing, digital journalism, as well as the place of women in the sports industry. Originally from Mérida, Yucatán, my first approach to baseball was in a game of Lions of Yucatán, in the ‘Kukulcán Álamo’ Park, in 2015; and that changed my life completely. The ‘Melenudos’ are the team of my loves and the greatest passion I have in this sport. Although I dedicate myself to baseball most of the time, my sport, in the beginning, was (and still is) soccer. Real Madrid and Bayern Munich won my heart and fans from minute one and I am fortunate to have already seen them play live. Clearly, I am a fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and Manuel Neuer.