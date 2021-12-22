MLB Cubs don’t want to sign Carlos Correa long-term

Various media announced that Chicago Cubs have strong interest in signing Carlos Correa heading into the 2022 MLB Season. Although this had been known for a few weeks ago, information has now emerged that Cubs have a latent ‘but’ and it is that they would not sign to the boricua long-term.

Sources informed Bruce Levine of 670 The Score that the Chicago Cubs would not be willing to sign Carlos Correa for 10 MLB seasons despite the strong interest they have in his services.

According to people close to the information “Cubs have the money to sign Correa, but the only doubt is about the duration of the contract and not about the average annual amount of the contract.”

The Puerto Rican shortstop and the Chicago organization have not negotiated recently due to the lockout; however it is known that before this they were involved in conversations.

Carlos Correa has made no secret of his desire to sign a long-term contract and an economic amount of more than $ 300 million dollars, since he would aim to be the highest paid short stop in the MLB.