MTA launches portal to facilitate application for MetroCard program of up to 50% discount – Telemundo New York (47)

The process of applying for a reduced fare MetroCard of up to 50% is now easier than ever.

On Monday, the MTA announced it launched an online portal to apply for the program, which offers half-price rides on city buses and subways for eligible seniors, college students and New Yorkers with disabilities.

“Customer convenience and social equity are two key factors in returning passengers,” said Craig Cipriano, Acting President of New York City Transit. “This online application makes it easy for seniors and customers with disabilities to pay for public transportation.”

For the first time ever, riders who are 65 & up and riders who have qualifying disabilities can now apply for their Reduced Fare MetroCard online. Applying online is faster & easier than applying in person / by mail 🎉 For more info and to apply, visit: https: //t.co/6mBjBEhTIt – MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the spread. (@MTA) December 20, 2021

Prior to the launch of the new online portal, those looking to apply for a reduced-fare MetroCard had to submit their application by mail or in person, either at the Customer Service Center in Lower Manhattan or on a MetroCard mobile sales site. .

To avoid delays, the MTA launched the portal earlier this month as part of a successful pilot, as the agency received more than 800 applications online in just days.

“The initial response has been strong, with hundreds of clients completing requests since the portal’s launch,” said Cipriano.

Residents with reduced fare MetroCards are charged $ 1.35 for all subway and local bus trips, as opposed to the standard fare of $ 2.75.

Reduced fare MetroCard holders also pay half the price on city express buses, with the exception of weekday rush hours, defined from 6 to 10 a.m. and 3 to 7 p.m.

Open here for more information and to apply for a reduced-fare MetroCard online.

The program was first implemented in 2019, but was initially only available to about 30,000 New Yorkers whose incomes were at or below the federal poverty line. The first New Yorkers to benefit were receiving cash assistance or SNAP benefits from the city.

But the program has gradually expanded since then and now NYCHA residents, CUNY students and veterans qualify at 100 percent or below the poverty line.

In October, enrollment in the Fair Fares program reached a record 255,000 New Yorkers, according to an MTA report.

WHAT IS THE FAIR FARES PROGRAM?

The Fair Fares program, a collaboration between the City Council and the Mayor’s Office, offers low-income New Yorkers a 50 percent discount on MetroCards, both pay-per-ride and unlimited weekly and monthly. A one-way trip would be reduced from $ 2.75 to approximately $ 1.38, the weekly unlimited from $ 33 to $ 16.50 and the unlimited monthly from $ 127 to $ 63.50.

WHO QUALIFIES FOR THE PROGRAM?

All New Yorkers, regardless of immigration status, between the ages of 18 and 64 who do not currently receive a discounted MetroCard through another city program, who do not receive a full automobile ticket from a city agency, and whose Family income is at or below the specific limits of the poverty line.

HERE IS BREAKDOWN THE INCOME LIMIT.

If you are within the specified income levels, you will be asked to apply on the HRA website. Once you’re there, you may be asked to upload specific documentation to prove your identity, age, and income. Once the application has been submitted and all documents have been uploaded, the city will process it within 30 days. You can log in to the HRA website to check the status of your application.

HOW DOES IT WORK?

Once accepted, program participants will receive a special Fair Fares MetroCard in the mail with no value or time. Once you fill up with a value and slide through the turnstile, you will automatically charge half the normal single-ride metro fare. For example, if a person adds $ 10, by swiping the card at the turnstile or at the bus fare box, they will be charged half the price of a single ride, about $ 1.38.

If participants choose to add time to the card, such as with a weekly or monthly unlimited pass, they will be asked to pay half of what they normally cost (for example, $ 16.50 weekly and $ 63.50 monthly).

To add value or time to a card, participants can use cash, a debit or credit card, or an EBT card.

Open here for more details.