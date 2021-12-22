Nahuel Guzmán justifies his action against the Rayadas footballers in the final of the Liga MX Femenil

Nahuel Guzmán clarified his action of throwing a stuffed animal against the Rayadas players in the preview of the final of the Liga MX Femenil and surprised the fans.

The episode that Nahuel Guzmán starred in prior to the defeat of Tigres against Rayadas in the final of the Liga MX Femenil in the penalty shoot-out generated a wave of outrage on the part of the fans who observed the scene.

In the preview of the match that ended in victory for the Guadeloupe footballers, the Argentine goalkeeper surprised the spectators and users on Twitter by being caught at the moment in which he threw a stuffed animal that fell near them.

Immediately, the fans interpreted that the male feline goalkeeper had done it maliciously and caused him to have to go out to clarify this event before the microphones of the journalists.

“It was a coincidence that the girls from Rayadas passed by, there was no intention. I wish they would throw me stuffed animals when I go to play on the field,” began one of the referents of the squad that Miguel Herrera trains.

“It was something temporary, I was already going to the broadcasting booth and my teddy had arrived and I did not want to be left without throwing it,” he ended up remarking before the microphones of the journalists present.

The Paton is in the eye of criticism while waiting for the directors of the MX League to believe in his words to avoid a sanction for his attitude of throwing objects at rival soccer players.