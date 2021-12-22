Natalia Téllez inspires a graffiti artist who made her face in a huge mural

Television host Natalia Téllez has inspired a graffiti artist who made his face into a huge mural, a true work of art that can now be admired on the street, it is the same host of Netas Divinas who shares the beautiful images.

In Mexico City you will find the mural made by artist Remix UnoA very beautiful image is the large-format artistic piece, to which she has added multiple colors, surely alluding to the unique fun personality of Natalia Téllez.

The face of the daughter of Guillermo Téllez looks black and white on a wall, from the floor to the top you can see Natalia Téllez, who on December 16, 2021 has reached 36 years of age.

With the hair tied you can see some pearl earringsHer characteristic eyes and her beautiful freckles stand out, which have already become the hallmark of the Mexican actress, whom we could see in the telenovela Rebelde in her character as Karen.

All one artistic piece It can be seen in the mural that Natalia Téllez has inspired, without a doubt the image is very similar to the one originally from Mexico City.

“The Remixuno mural incredible work, urban art that transforms the city, thank you”, as Natalia Téllez wrote on Instagram

“Portraying a beauty” and “Beautiful mural” are just some of the phrases of admiration about the publication of the sister of Artemisa Téllez On his official Instagram account, even his former partner from the morning show Hoy, Andrea Legarreta has not avoided expressing “Wow.”

The former presenter of Who is the mask? is in the last months of sweet waiting, and the most famous baby toy brands They have not waited another minute to send all possible gifts to Natalia Téllez.

As if that were not enough, also their companions of Netas Divinas What Daniela Magún They have thrown the house out the window to give various gifts to the new mother, a box full of clothes and accessories such as a breast pump can be seen in the images.

This is how Natalia Téllez shares it, because her friends have realized that each set of clothes they see they buy for the baby emilia, and they are very excited about the birth of their baby, together with his partner Antonio Zabala, with whom he has formed a new family.