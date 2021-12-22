National Police is the target of ridicule and memes for evident editing in an official photo

Image published by the Antioquia Police

What is published on social networks does not disappear, even if whoever decides to publish it deletes it quickly, and this situation can generate taunts, memes and trends that will be constantly remembered, especially if they come from an account that represents an authority. In the last hours, The Antioquia Police Department account has received criticism and ridicule for having edited a photo.

Although the trill is no longer available, as it was erased as soon as people began to criticize it, users did not let it disappear and are turning it into a viral image on Twitter Colombia. Originally, it was news information that was shared on the @Policiantioquia account, but image editing has stolen all the attention.

In the publication, Colonel Daniel Mazo detailed that the authorities had captured a 25-year-old man in Fredonia, Antioquia, with more than 400 million pesos in his possession, without having support of the legality of the millionaire sum of money. However, users of the social network were more struck by a detail of the image that accompanied the news: the officers’ masks.

Original post by @Policiantioquia

What sparked laughter and memes on the social network is that it is quite clear that the masks that the two officers that accompany the photo are using were placed with an editing tool. This also makes it clear that, at the time of the photograph, the uniformed men were not using this implement that protects against contagion with the coronavirus.

Apparently, to avoid comments for not having the masks, they decided to make an ‘fix’ in the edition, placing the image of the masks on the faces of the uniformed men. The remedy was worse than the medicine, as Internet users are generating memes, and remembering another shameful episode of a national institution.

“The Photoshop level of the National Police”; “Making the assembly of the face masks takes away the seriousness of the news. Could it be that there is no one, in the police, who understands how Photoshop works? ”; “Who is the Graphic Designer of the National Police? Because not an intern does such macabre edits in Photoshop “are some of the comments made on the networks by those who share the controversial image.

Taunts on Twitter due to an editing error by the National Police

Taunts on Twitter due to police editing error

Teasing on Twitter at an editing error by the National Police

For its part, from the Antioquia Police account, where the publication was originally made, nothing has been mentioned about this fact, it was only resorted to deleting the publication and it has not been published again with a different photo.

The detail has not been minor and has reminded Colombians of a similar episode that happened in May of this year, when the Attorney General’s Office reported on the capture of Óscar Leonardo Montes Delgado, who would have thrown acid at his ex-partner.

“I think the designer who was fired from the prosecution for the assembly of the flying caco, found a job in the police”, tweeted journalist Daniel Samper Ospina, recalling the moment that also generated many memes on social networks.

Daniel Samper Ospina on editing error by the Police and the Prosecutor’s Office

In that case, as one user of the network points out, the news lost relevance when noticing the editing montage that was made when publishing the news on social networks. In the photo in which Montes is seen with the CTI agents the montage is evident that shows that the real image would not correspond to the moment of the alleged arrest by the accusing body.

Although the institution published one of its particular threads on Twitter, in which they report on the cases and processes they carry out, This time the set-up carried out with the aggressor and the institution’s officials was in evidence.

In the photo, Montes Delgado is seen in the middle of the CTI agents and, as several tweeters wrote, it seems that the man is levitating.

Photo of the Prosecutor’s Office

KEEP READING:

District asked the Government for more military presence in Bogotá by the end of the year

At last you have to renew or not the driving license in Colombia: we explain what happens