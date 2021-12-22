New York, between the fear of slowing down the economy and the fear of omicron

On the sidewalk of 58th Street, near the naval terminal in southern Brooklyn — one of the five boroughs that make up one of the most famous cities in the world — people wait in a tight grip. Although most wear jackets, hats, gloves, boots and underneath all that thermal clothing, the morning of 0 degrees and the wind chill of -6 six hits without too much mercy. The cold scares even the urge to chat. Silence is what predominates.

People wait for a free test to find out if they are infected with COVID-19 takes two to three hours on this site (in others it exceeds six) although collecting the sample does not take more than five minutes. And then comes another wait, that of the results: 48 to 72 hours for the positive or negative to reach the email.

In the same city, but in a different district — Manhattan — lines abound, albeit of a different kind. Outside of the popular pizza restaurant “John’s of Times Square” people are waiting impatiently for a place within the establishment. Here the cold does not drive away the talk. There is everything on the line: from young people joking around to tourist couples taking pictures. The only requirement to enter the premises, in addition to patience, is to show the certificate that proves that the person has received the complete COVID vaccines.

And one block away, one more row: that of the famous “Empire” cinema. Dozens of people are waiting for their entrance to see the film of the moment, Spider-Man No Way Home, which in its first weekend has raised more than 200 million dollars in North America. As if that were not enough, the giant screens on the corner of the 8th and 4th already announce the imminent premiere of Matrix 4 for this Wednesday 22, the other great blockbuster from December.

Thus, winter finds a New York city divided in two. On the one hand, there is a growing fear of the spread of COVID-19 driven by the omicron variant; but on the other hand, there is fear of the impact that slowing down economic and tourist activity would bring if business closings are privileged to stop contagion.

“We have to move fast to find solutions as a city. The spread is real, but stopping economic activities is not a desirable scenario. Not at least now ”, declared just the mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio.

The President of the United States, John Biden, announced in a message to the nation the strengthening of the health strategy with actions such as expanding hospital capacity, promoting the distribution of masks and COVID tests in isolated sites, increasing detection positions that already number more than 20 thousand in the country and accelerate the application of third doses… but nothing that implies stopping or suspending a business, event or activity.

The situation that the official data reveal, without nuances, is critical. This December 21, 23,000 new COVID infections were confirmed in the state alone in New York. For the fourth day in a row it is a new record. The average number of infections, in general, has risen more than 90% in December and the rate of hospitalizations among unvaccinated people doubled in less than four weeks.

The streets reflect the growing fear of contagion. At the 80 public free COVID testing sites located in New York, large lines are reported when until two weeks ago they were deserted. For example, at the booth located at the “MedRite Urgent Care” clinic in the neighborhood known as “Park Slope” in Brooklyn, the line grew to as many as 100 people. The waiting time, with temperatures of zero degrees, exceeded six hours according to what the staff in charge of the position said to Political Animal.

The main pharmacy chains in the city and in the country, Walgreens and CVS, announced that they have problems to supply their shelves with a greater number of rapid tests, in the face of what they called “an unprecedented demand.” Getting one of them in one of their establishments is an almost impossible task.

Through the social networks of the different neighborhoods, there are many messages from neighbors asking about waiting times at each test site to choose one that is less congested. The city announced that it plans to increase free testing positions to 120 by the weekend in an effort to streamline processes.

The government has also strengthened emergency calls for people to get vaccinated, but now with the clear warning that omicrón can put those who are not immunized at serious risk. Unlike what happens in Mexico and other countries, in the United States people can get vaccinated even at their local pharmacy and choose if they prefer Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson. But many have not wanted to.

However, the rise of the new wave combined with the fear of getting sick and having to isolate yourself seems to be encouraging the undecided. For example, in the complex installed by the New York Department of Health at the Brooklyn Naval Terminal, 2,000 people were vaccinated in December, twice the number last month.

The process, as was able to verify Political Animal, it is simple and fast. An appointment can be scheduled through an internet page to expedite the registration, but if you prefer, just arrive and show an identification for an assistant to capture the data. The entire procedure, including the 15-minute rest after the vaccine or booster, takes no more than an hour. The vaccine is free and it does not matter if you are a resident or not of this city, or even if you are an immigrant or a passing tourist.

In an effort to boost immunization, Mayor De Blasio announced the relaunch of a strategy that had already been implemented last May: a reward of $ 100, but this time, for all those who get the booster dose or booster, as complementary immunization is called in this country.

Between continue or stop

“Stopping everything is not an option that we are considering …” is the phrase that Mayor De Blasio has pronounced, and with which most of the vendors, merchants, workers, waiters and in general the population of New York agree. “We are just recovering,” says Luisa, an employee at a grocery store on Fifth and Union Street in Park Slope.

Go on or stop … favor health or the economy. The city struggles with this contradiction. The game, for now, seems to be ahead of the bet to try to keep things going, not to close deals, not to limit quotas. Nor do they restrict movement in the streets or classes in schools. Nothing like those near-total closures that other nations such as Belgium or the Netherlands have announced.

The numbers of # COVID19 of today: • 12,988,773 doses of vaccines have been administered

• 200 new hospitalized patients

• 9,297 new cases https://t.co/5pOXCPRofZ – New York City (@nycgob) December 21, 2021

“This is not March 2020. Today we have more than 200 million people fully vaccinated. We are better prepared to face the pandemic, ”President Biden repeated at least three times.

What has been asked to emphasize is on two measures that have already been in New York for months, but that had been relaxed: the use of the mandatory mask in closed premises, and the presentation of the complete vaccination card to stay or even to enter an establishment. In the famous museums of the New York capital, for example, it is noted that the entry and stay of visitors depends on the unrestricted fulfillment of these two requirements.

The schools have not stopped activities either. Neither basic level colleges, nor higher education establishments such as Columbia University or the City University of New York (CUNY) have stopped their end-of-semester activities, although notices of new infections among students and teachers have been multiplied. The bet goes for the self-isolation of those infected, and tests for all those who have been in contact.

But the decision to continue despite the infections in some cases has already hit a wall. For example, in the famous Broadway theater circuit, the temporary suspension of 31 works that were on display has been announced, after the contagion spread among the cast and technical staff. “The Lion King”, “Hamilton” and “Aladdin” are among the shows that have been canceled.

The “The Nutcracker” musical by the prestigious New York City Ballet also suffered a major setback. The show scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the iconic Lincoln Center was suspended after the positive contagion of members of the production was confirmed and there is no certainty that it can continue.

The famous New Year’s Eve celebration in Times Square, which draws tens of thousands of people to downtown Manhattan each year, is also hanging by a thread. Mayor De Blasio declared that the continuity of said event was being seriously analyzed and acknowledged that canceling it is one of the possibilities. Until this Tuesday, preparations were still underway.

The games of the National Ice Hockey League (NHL) have already been suspended, at least until December 25, after numerous infections were reported in various teams. Even the preparation and participation of several players for the next winter Olympics (to be held in February in China) is at risk.

The chain of cancellations even reached the gala in which Eric Adams, the elected mayor of New York, would take office in succession to De Blasio, who is rumored to seek the governorship of the state by 2022. The event would take place before that The end of the year, but the decision of the elected candidate’s team was to cancel it to avoid the exposure of those attending the event behind closed doors.

“Go as far as you can without closing …” is what Adan, a waiter at a famous chain of coffee shops on 7th avenue north of Brooklyn says. That seems to be the bet not only of them, but of the authorities of the city and the entire country.