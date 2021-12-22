New York breaks record of COVID cases for the fifth time in a week – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know New York broke its record for daily COVID cases for the fifth time this week on Wednesday, as new state data clearly shows declines in vaccine efficacy compared to infection, but not hospitalization.

It came on the same day that New York City saw a “staggering” number of nearly 11,000 new COVID cases when the mayor warned that the soaring rate would only skyrocket further in the coming weeks; hospitalizations are stable.

Still, officials say there is no reason to panic; yes, the simple increase in infection alone is staggering, they say, but vaccines hold up against severe omicron infection and state and city hospitals are prepared.

New York on Wednesday broke another record for COVID-19 cases in a single day for the fifth time in a week with 28,924 new infections marking a 30% jump from the record set earlier this week.

State Governor Kathy Hochul, who has been adamant that there will be no new COVID-related shutdowns in New York, maintained that argument, but acknowledged that this particular variant seems quite adept at evading vaccine protection when it is released. deals with infections. That is not true with the most serious cases.

The table below, which is part of the State’s Groundbreaking Data Reports, shows it clearly. The week of November 29, days before New York reported its first case of Omicron, but weeks after the variant likely began to spread, data shows a 77.4% vaccine effectiveness rate in preventing new cases among people from 18 to 49 years old and 80.3% and 92.6%. rates, respectively, for those in the groups 50-64 and 65 years and older. In the last week evaluated, those numbers were 66.4%, 77.3%, and 93.3%.

The efficacy of the vaccine in hospitalization situations for all age groups tells a very different story. For fully vaccinated New Yorkers ages 18 to 49, vaccine efficacy against hospitalizations decreased from 95.8% to 94.1% from the week of November 29 to the week of December 13. For those aged 50 to 64, it fell from 94.8% to 93.8%.

And for those over 65, the efficacy of the vaccine against hospitalization increased: from 96.6% to 97.1%. That, Hochul says, unleashes the power of vaccines and boosters, especially to protect against serious illness and death related to COVID-19.

Yes, the cases are increasing, but as Hochul and others are trying to target their population, that is not the main concern.

“It is not the number of infected people that keep me awake at night. It is the number of people in a hospital,” Hochul said. “And that’s what he was trying to prevent.”

Virus hospitalizations are at their highest levels since the second week of April, and Hochul announced a total of 4,452 as of Wednesday. That’s more than double the total on Nov. 1 and a 44% increase in the past three weeks, although the vast majority of those more serious cases are related to unvaccinated people.

Elective procedures were halted at nearly three dozen hospitals, mostly in the north of the state, earlier this month to preserve bed capacity before the increase, though that number dropped from 32 to 28 earlier this week. Hochul said.

It also directed all nursing homes to make the booster dose available to patients and staff, citing reductions in the efficacy of the two-dose vaccine over time for the Omicron variant in populations of All ages.

Additional COVID-19 booster vaccines are being made available in all regions, Hochul said. Data from Pfizer and Moderna show that their enhancers considerably multiply protection against COVID-19, especially when it comes to severe cases.

Hochul’s comments came about two hours after New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio reported a “staggering” number of new cases overnight across all five boroughs, but he still urged calm. The cases are unprecedented, but the hospitals are fine, people are not dying like a year (or two) ago, it will pass, he and the experts say.

Still, the public is extremely anxious, and the COVID situation continues to worsen to varying degrees, and is expected to continue to do so from an infection standpoint, at least until early 2022.

It’s more than likely that some of the public’s anxiety is due not only to the huge increase in infections, but also to the emotions these dizzying numbers evoke.

Is a flashback unintended 2020 for many New Yorkers, whether justified from a public health perspective or not. Whether they’ve lost someone (or someone) close to them, have had to remain unemployed, or have struggled to cope with seemingly endless vibes for most of the past two years with little respite, believing officials when they say : “Don’t panic” can be much easier said than done.

The first case of Ómicron in the US was reported on December 1. The highly mutated variant took less than three weeks to establish dominance in the United States, and nowhere is its unprecedented infectivity more evident than in the New York area.

The CDC estimates that more than 90% of current cases in the metropolitan area, one which for its genomic surveillance purposes includes New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, are associated with Omicron. That’s a 25% increase last week.

Massive new testing sites, including sites in New York City, are expected to open in New York courtesy of the federal government to accommodate the influx in demand for testing, Hochul said Wednesday. The locations were not immediately clear.