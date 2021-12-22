New York Mayor’s inauguration postponed due to COVID-19

The elected mayor of New York, Eric Adams, postponed his opening ceremony, which takes place on January 1, due to the rebound in COVID-19 cases in the city.

“I don’t need an inauguration, I just need a mattress and a floor to do my job,” said Tuesday the democrat, who will be the 110th mayor of the city, assuring that it is the best decision because “we do not want to expose people to a dangerous environment.”

Adams, 61, a former state senator and former police officer, was scheduled to conduct the ceremony at a theater in Brooklyn, the county over which he presides, rather than at City Hall where the traditional opening ceremony, because three of the main elected officials in the last elections, who are from Brooklyn, would be sworn in in the same act.

In addition to Adams, new accounts attorney Brad Lander and Ombudsman Jumaane Williams, who revalidated for another four years, are from Brooklyn.

The Kings Theater where the opening ceremony it has capacity for three thousand people.

Adams, Lander and Williams released a joint statement to New Yorkers regarding the decision not to hold a public swearing-in ceremony.

“It is clear that our city faces a tough opponent in the omicron variant of COVID-19, and that the spike in cases presents a serious risk to public health,” the statement said.

It highlights that after consulting with health experts, they decided to postpone the ceremony joint grand opening “in order to prioritize the health of all who were planning to attend, cover and work on this important event.”

“We look forward to meeting in person with our loved ones, colleagues and New Yorkers eager to honor this great democratic tradition and thank all those who have made it possible, at a safer time, in the coming weeks,” they say.

“Health and safety must come first,” said Adams, Lander and Williams, who urged New Yorkers to get tested and vaccinated.

Adams’ term begins at 12:01 a.m. on January 1, and he will be formally sworn in at midnight at a ceremony private, indicated channel 2 of the CBS chain.

Outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio was also sworn in shortly after midnight in a small ceremony in front of his house, also in Brooklyn, and then a ceremony largest in front of the City Hall.

Adams will be the second black mayor of New York, after David Dinkins (1990-1993), also democrat, who passed away in November 2020.