New Yorkers to receive maximum SNAP level for December – Telemundo New York (47)

New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will receive the maximum level of benefits for December.

Governor Kathy Hochul reported Wednesday that all SNAP households, including those already at the maximum benefit level, will receive a supplemental amount this month.

“As we face the COVID-19 pandemic, too many New Yorkers are struggling to put food on the table,” Hochul said. “Now more than ever, we must take action to eradicate food insecurity. These additional funds for SNAP will provide relief to needy New Yorkers during the cold winter months when family budgets are already depleted. “

Approximately $ 230 million in federal funds will go to SNAP households for additional food assistance. The money is provided to households that do not normally receive the maximum benefit per month.

Hochul said households that are already near or at the maximum benefit level will receive a supplemental payment of at least $ 95.

SNAP households in all counties outside of New York City should see these benefits posted by the end of December 21. Households in the New York City region should see their benefits published between December 21 and the end of the month.

Payments will be delivered directly to recipients’ existing Electronic Benefit Transfer accounts and can be accessed with their EBT cards. Like normal SNAP benefits, supplemental benefits can be used to buy food at licensed retail food stores. Any unused SNAP benefits will automatically roll over to the next month.

In October 2021, there were nearly 1.6 million households receiving SNAP statewide, with a total of more than 2.77 million New Yorkers.

New Yorkers can check SNAP requirements and apply online by visiting the New York State website.