Nicholas Latifi receives death threats for crashing at Abu Dhabi GP

Canadian Formula 1 driver Nicholas Latifi said he has received death threats, hate and abuse on social media, following the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where he crashed on lap 53 and this caused yellow flags.

Latii, a member of the Williams team, has been the target of attacks since Sunday, December 12, he said in a text that he himself published on his social networks, after having remained silent during the following days.

The role played by Latifi’s accident in the race was vital, an incident that happens often in any competition, but which brought in the safety car and ultimately changed the course of the championship as Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes lost. the advantage he had against Max Verstappen and everything was decided on one lap, in which the Red Bull rider came out with flying colors.

“By the way I have been away from social networks to let things settle with respect to the events of the last race”, Latifi began in his statement, “I have received thousands of messages on my public networks and by direct message. Many have been supportive, but there has been a lot of hate and abuse as well.

A message from me after the events of Abu Dhabi https://t.co/uYj7Ct6ANQ pic.twitter.com/eThFec8nAi – Nicholas Latifi (@NicholasLatifi) December 21, 2021

“It only took one incident at a bad time for things to get out of proportion and the worst of people who called themselves” fans “of the sport came out. What struck me was the extreme tone of hatred, abuse and even death threats that I received, “said the Canadian.

Latifi said that he deleted his Twitter and Instagram accounts from his cell phone after the checkered flag fell in the United Arab Emirates because he sensed that a wave of complaints would come from pseudo fans who would blame him for what happened, because he knows that athletes They live under very strong scrutiny, but he did not imagine the level of hatred he would receive.

He also said that he did not know whether to ignore the issue or face it, but that he preferred not to remain silent because he saw “how important it is to work together to stop this kind of thing that is happening and support those who are suffering.”