Nursing and Medicine residents promote a participatory process of Community Health in the Franciscanos neighborhood of Albacete – News from Castilla-La Mancha

The GAI of Albacete has participated in this collective work, framed in the project “I am Franciscans”, in which a Map of Assets for Health of this area of ​​the city has been made.

The Integrated Care Management of Albacete, dependent on the Castilla-La Mancha Health Service, has participated in the preparation of a Map of Assets for Health in the Franciscanos Neighborhood of the city. A collective project promoted by the IntermediAcción Association and that has also had the collaboration of the Albacete City Council and the Provincial Council.

After a few months of work, the conclusions of a process that has been very participatory have now been presented and with which it has been possible to identify all the healthy resources in this area of ​​Albacete where 21,000 people live together. A project that, in the first place, has been made known to the professionals of the Health Center Zone 5 A and B of the capital.

To prepare this map, a methodology has been used that has included direct observation through walks through the neighborhood, more than forty hours of training workshops, individual interviews with different social actors, research from different sources, some other community actions supervised by expert technicians. in the matter and finally, the practical and visual materialization of all the health assets of the neighborhood.

Apart from the map, a 40-page document has been drawn up where the experience and knowledge that the project itself has generated is collected. As explained by the community mediator of the IntermediAcción Association and coordinator of the work, Vanesa López Peñarrubia, “the process has consisted of identifying the wealth and resources present in the neighborhood that generate health among its inhabitants.”

A community process, “I am Franciscans”, which is still open and which has favored spaces for dialogue and empowerment for citizens, as well as a platform for awareness and responsibility about health. Several dozen groups, associations, institutions and small businesses have participated in this project promoted, especially, by twelve residents of the Multiprofessional Teaching Unit of Family and Community Care of Albacete-Hellín-Almansa and of the Teaching Unit of Obstetric-Gynecological Nursing ( Matron).

In this sense, the Head of Studies of the first Unit, Alejandro Villena, comments that “we consider that a more active and informed participation of citizens requires community orientation in Primary Care services. And for this to translate into real improvements in the health of the population, we need Nurses and Family and Community Doctors who are well trained and sensitized in the community perspective, who are capable of leading, together with social workers and other professionals who develop their I work in Primary Care, the boost that our Public Health System needs ”.

With the Franciscan project, the importance of good relations between administrations and groups has been put on the table. The need that citizens feel to reduce inequalities, to continue improving the daily environment where they live and the great benefit of exploring new connections and ideas.

The initiative has promoted proposals such as the creation of a Health Board where periodic meetings are held to share the needs and possible solutions in the neighborhood. The implementation of a formal circuit that favors synergies between the different entities and that allows communication and interrelation between resources is also proposed in order to know the impact of the different interventions on patients or users. And finally, it is proposed to carry out more talks and workshops to raise awareness about health in the educational centers of the neighborhood.

Franciscanos is a place where there is a “great feeling of neighborhood cohesion and the numerous associations that exist may be perhaps the best resources available to the neighborhood,” say the authors of this pioneering project in the city. Now, in addition, they already have their own map and roadmap to continue improving in health.